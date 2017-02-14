Ballinasloe lotto winner to appeal decision to give share to stepson

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Ballinasloe woman who was ordered by a judge to pay a one-sixth share of a lotto win to her stepson intends to appeal the ruling.

Judge Richard Humphreys directed Mary Walsh of Perssepark to pay 560 thousand euro of a 3.3 million euro lotto win, to her stepson, David Walsh of Knocknagreena, Ballinasloe.

She has told the High Court she intends to appeal.

According to today’s Irish Times, Judge Richard Humphreys has made continuing orders preventing Mary Walsh reducing her assets below 929 thousand euro.

Earlier this month, the judge ruled in favour of her stepson, David Walsh, who was one of six people who signed the back of the winning lotto ticket in 2011.

He claimed that he was entitled to one sixth share of the win and he won the case in the High Court when the judge felt that Mrs. Walsh’s evidence was unreliable.

Judge Humphreys refused to allow her to use assets to cover living and legal expenses.

He confirmed the order freezing her assets and said it would be ‘unfair’ on her stepson if she were allowed to take money from the assets to keep her business going and cover expenses to progress her appeal.