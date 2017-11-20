15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ballinasloe to host information event for agricultural businesses

By GBFM News
November 20, 2017

Time posted: 3:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom: An event for agricultural businesses across Galway which are seeking to expand will take place tomorrow in Ballinasloe.

The event will focus on how farm businesses can adapt to the fast-changing economy.

The free information session is part of Bank of Ireland’s National Enterprise Week.

Guest speakers will include IFA President, Athenry’s Joe Healy, and Garda crime prevention officer Pat Flanagan.

It takes place from 7.30 to 9.30 tomorrow evening at the Bank of Ireland building in Ballinasloe.

Joe Healy says it’s important that people attend the meeting to make sure their concerns can be addressed.

