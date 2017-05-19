Ballinasloe to host Fine Gael regional leadership debate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe is to host one of four regional debates in the Fine Gael leadership contest.

It’s as there’s been a groundswell of support in the west and northwest for Minister Leo Varadkar to succeed Enda Kenny.

It’s day two of the campaign – and the Social Protection Minister boasts a significant lead over his rival Simon Coveney on declarations from the parliamentary party.

The regional debates, or hustings, will take place in Ballinasloe, Dublin, Carlow and Cork over four days next week.

Each session will also include a question and answers session and will be live-streamed online.

The Ballinasloe debate will take place at the Shearwater Hotel on Saturday week, the 27th of May.

Sarah Bardon from the Irish Times political staff says despite Leo Varadkar’s lead, the race isn’t over yet.