Ballinasloe getting fastest broadband available in the world

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe is getting the fastest broadband speeds available anywhere in the world according to Minister for Communications Denis Naughten

The Minister and Galway/Roscommon TD is today unveiling plans to bring a new state-of-the-art broadband network to rural Galway, Roscommon, Leitrim and Donegal

He says the open access fibre network will be a powerful draw to international tech companies looking to invest in Ireland

The investment is a partnership between SSE and Enet telecommunications company

Managing Director of SSE Ireland Stephen Wheeler and Chairperson of Enet David C. McCourt will join the Minister at Ballinasloe Library for the announcement this lunchtime

Minister Naughten says Ballinasloe’s fibre network should be online within 12 months and he insists that local broadband improvements are not limited to Ballinasloe