Báireoirí Na Gaillimhe to honour players of the 50’s and 60’s in Loughrea

Báireoirí Na Gaillimhe will be honouring those who played Championship Hurling with the county during the 1950’s and 60’s as part of the Báireoirí social that will be held in the Loughrea Hotel and Spa on Thursday Night November 30th.

Ahead of that Social, Sean Walsh interviewed 11 of them on Monday night last,

Sean spoke to Ned Dervan from Tynagh, Pj Lawless from Cappataggle, Fergus Benson, Mickey Sweeney and Lexie Marmion from Loughrea, Tony O’Gorman from Fohenagh, Cyril Dunne from Ballinasloe, Paddy Mitchell from Killimordaly, Jimmy Duggan and Jimmy Hegarty from Liam Mellows and Tom Purcell from Ballinasloe.

Here are those interviews in full

https://download-galwaybay.sharp-stream.com/BAIREORI%20FEATURE%20FULL%20FOR%20PODCAST.mp3