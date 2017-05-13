Back to the drawing board for Portumna Marina bylaws

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new set of motorhome bylaws for the recently re-opened facilities at Portumna Marina have been sent back to the drawing board.

The marina was officially reopened last month after a major renovation and upgrade of the motorhome parking facilities.

A set of bylaws were given the green light by councillors last month, and were due to be officially implemented this week by the Loughrea district.

However, a court case elsewhere in the country has now resulted in changes to the way in which bylaws must be written up.

As a result, the parking bylaws for Portumna Marina have to be re-drafted, and put out for public display again.

As a result, the new regulations for the upgraded facility will not be in place for at least 2 months.

Councillors have asked the executive to examine whether the proposed €10 per night charge can be put in place in the meantime.