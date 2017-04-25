15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Average Galway household uses 409 cubic litres of water a day

By GBFM News
April 25, 2017

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Latest figures show the average daily water consumption by Galway households is around 409 cubic litres

That’s according to the latest statistics from the CSO.

The CSO figures show that during 2015, Cavan had the lowest annual average consumption at 313 cubic litres, compared with Kerry and Tipperary which had the highest at 430 cubic litres.

Just over 2,000 homes are responsible for using nearly an eighth of the country’s total municipal water supply.

The number of domestic water meters nationwide in January 2015 was almost 520 thousand and this increased to almost 765 thousand by December 2015.

The figures also suggest that very few homes would be liable for charges under the new regime proposed by an Oireachtas committee.

