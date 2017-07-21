Average of 13 million euro paid to Galway people by State Injuries Board

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An average total of 13 million euro was paid out to Galway people by the State Injuries Board in 2016.

540 Galway people made successful claims through the Board last year with 75 per cent of claimants injured in motoring incidents.

The average award was 24 thousand 300 euro.

Nationally, the Injuries Board paid out 315 million euro, an increase of almost 50 million euro from 2015, despite fewer claims.

According to the Irish Independent, the rise in awards from the State Injuries Board is due to the sharp increase in the cost of motor premiums.