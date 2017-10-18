15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Author of report into death of Savita Halappanavar at UHG tells Committee on 8th Amendment that amendment contributed to her death

By GBFM News
October 18, 2017

Time posted: 5:55 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Committee on the 8th Amendment has been told the amendment undoubtedly contributed to the death of Savita Halappanavar at UHG.

The comment was made this afternoon by Prof Sir Sabar Arul, the incoming President of the British Medical Association and author of the report into Savita’s death.

This month marks the fifth anniversary of the death of the Indian dentist, who died at the hospital in October 2012 as a result of sepsis brought on during a miscarriage.

Professor Arul today also advised the committee that those in Ireland who did not support legal abortion were supporting illegal abortion.

He argued this is the case because no matter what, some women will undergo terminations through methods like abortion pills.

The professor said there is no question in his mind that the 8th amendment contributed to the death of Savita at UHG.

