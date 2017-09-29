15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Auditor General recommends earlier action over projects such as city arthouse cinema

By GBFM News
September 29, 2017

Time posted: 1:54 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government should review its approach to projects which are grant-aided, such as the arthouse cinema in the city.

The Comptroller and Auditor General has found that costs for the project at Spanish Parade ran over by more than 2 million euro above the original costing of 6.3 million euro.

The C&AG recommends that where projects don’t progress as expected or serious shortcomings are identified, early action needs to be taken.

This should include formal reviews of the project’s viability.

A recommendation has also been made that particular care should be taken by lead funders to ensure adequate formal oversight mechanisms are in place.

Solas -Galway Picture Palace Teoranta had originally applied for funding back in 2006 for the arthouse cinema project, which ran into difficulty several times.

While it was supposed to be complete by 2009, but it’s now envisaged it will open in January.

