Auditions take place in Galway tomorrow for funny adults, teens and kids

Auditions take place in Galway tomorrow Wednesday 22nd for funny adults, teens and kids from all over the West for an ad.

They’re looking for Teen boys and girls aged 14-17 and young boys 7-9. They should be funny and good at acting. They’re also looking for women in their 30s, 40s, 60s & 70s and men in their 40s & 50s who have acting experience and are good with comedy. Just Email [email protected] with ‘Galway’ in the subject line including:

– Photos

– A bit about you and your acting/comedy experience

– Phone number

If you fit the bill they’ll get back to you with a time and if you have any questions give Ali Coffey Casting a call on 0858031697.