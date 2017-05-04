Attymon Peat Co-Op in Athenry to close with the loss of 25 jobs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Attymon Peat Co-Op in Athenry is to close with the loss of up to 25 jobs.

The Co-Op has been in operation since 1945 and employs 15 staff and 10 seasonal employees.

It’s to be wound down in the next six months after it was found to be commercially unviable.

No decision has been reached as yet on the future plan for the lands which are currently rented from Bord na Mona.

Fr. McNamara is Secretary on the board since the Co-Op was founded – he says the introduction of carbon tax had a significant impact.