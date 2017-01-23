15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

gbfm-news-leinster-house

Atlantic economic corridor to be developed along Western seaboard

By GBFM News
January 23, 2017

Time posted: 9:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Atlantic economic corridor is to be developed along the Western Seaboard.

It’s all part of a Government plan for rural Ireland, aimed at helping to create 135,000 jobs around the country.

The plan includes measures to rejuvenate 600 towns and villages with a scheme to encourage residential living in town centres.

The plan devised by Minister Heather Humphreys is modelled on the previous Government Action Plans on Jobs.

This plan contains over 270 actions which it says will support sustainable communities, enterprise and employment, maximise tourism potential, foster culture and creativity and improve rural infrastructure.

60 million euro will be invested in the rejuvenation of 600 rural and regional towns, alongside a pilot scheme to encourage people to live in town and village centres.

50 million will be invested in job creation in the regions, there’s a pledge to increase foreign direct investment in the regions to 40% – all to achieve the target of 135,000 jobs outside our cities by 20-20.

An Atlantic Economic corridor will also be developed along the Western Seaboard.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Gaeltacht among highest net job growth areas
gbfm-news-jobs
January 23, 2017
Galway Gaeltacht among highest net job growth areas
sean-canney-400-news
January 22, 2017
Minister hopeful of breakthrough for Galway tillage farmers
news-priest-seminary-seminarians-deacon-church
January 22, 2017
Mountbellew priest celebrates Mass on his 100 th birthday

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Connacht Toulouse
January 22, 2017
MATCH TRACKER Connacht V Toulouse
GALWAY LAOIS
January 22, 2017
MATCH TRACKER – Walsh Cup Galway V Laois
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK