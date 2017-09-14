Athenry’s Joe Healy returned unopposed as IFA President

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Athenry’s Joe Healy has been returned unopposed as IFA President.

National Returning Officer Jer Bergin has announced that nominations have closed for the positions of IFA President, Deputy President and Regional Chairmen.

The elections take place every two years.

Sitting President Joe Healy was the only nominee and has therefore been returned unopposed for a second term, commencing in January.

The Connacht Regional Chairman Padraic Joyce of Mayo was nominated and returned unopposed.