Galway Bay fm newsroom – Athenry’s Joe Healy has been elected vice president of a major European farming association.

The President of the Irish Farmers’ Association will take up the role at COPA after being selected for the job in Brussels today.

Joe Healy was elected as one of six Vice Presidents to serve with new COPA President Joachim Rukwied from the German Farmers’ Association.

The Athenry native topped the poll among the seven candidates.