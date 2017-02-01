Athenry schools closed due to major water outage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of schools in the Athenry area are closed today due to a major water outage in the area.

It comes as households and businesses in the Athenry, Clarinbridge and Kilcolgan areas are still without water this morning due to major burst in the watermain on the Monivea Road.

Areas affected include Castlelambert, Cartymore, Carnmore, Athenry, Clarinbridge and Kilcolgan.

Repair crews are working to restore the supply as quickly as possible.

The County Council says it will issue a further update on the repair works this morning.

Clarin College and Colaiste an Eachreidh are closed today due to the outage.