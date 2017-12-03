15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

Athenry Oranmore Councillor resigns from Sinn Fein over failures in leadership

By GBFM News
December 3, 2017

Time posted: 1:44 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Athenry/Oranmore Councillor has announced his resignation from Sinn Fein.

Councillor Gabe Cronolly says he has been left with no other option due to ongoing unrest around how the party is dealing with unethical behavior.

He’s now the second Galway politician to resign from Sinn Fein this week, behind Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh.

 

Councillor Gabe Cronnolly is expressing disappointment at the alleged refusal of Sinn Fein leadership to address the concerns of ‘so many decent members’ across Galway in relation to unacceptable behavior by a small group of people.

He’s says it’s hard to have faith in a party that preaches one thing publicly but throws the rule book out the window when it comes to addressing internal affairs.

He further says he wrote to leadership in April to express his concerns but a subsequent review only made things even worse.

His resignation follows that of Galway Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh, who announced his resignation from the party in recent days for similar reasons.

In response, Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty linked his resignation to fears he would not be selected to run for Galway West in the next General Election.

However, Councillor Cronnolly is dismissing that claim – and says the issue is far more deep rooted and nothing whatsoever to do with selection conventions.

The newly independent Councillor adds he would not rule out a return to Sinn Fein in future – but believes significant change within the party would be required.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
MATCH TRACKER – County Senior Hurling Final Liam Mellows V Gort
December 3, 2017
Thousands to gather for Esker healing mission
December 2, 2017
Concerns over outstanding pay following closure of Glenamaddy Community Development company
December 2, 2017
New book ‘most comprehensive listing of Galway piers’ ever recorded

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 3, 2017
MATCH TRACKER – County Senior Hurling Final Liam Mellows V Gort
December 1, 2017
Over The Line County Senior Hurling Final Special – Gort
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK