Athenry Oranmore Councillor resigns from Sinn Fein over failures in leadership

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Athenry/Oranmore Councillor has announced his resignation from Sinn Fein.

Councillor Gabe Cronolly says he has been left with no other option due to ongoing unrest around how the party is dealing with unethical behavior.

He’s now the second Galway politician to resign from Sinn Fein this week, behind Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh.

Councillor Gabe Cronnolly is expressing disappointment at the alleged refusal of Sinn Fein leadership to address the concerns of ‘so many decent members’ across Galway in relation to unacceptable behavior by a small group of people.

He’s says it’s hard to have faith in a party that preaches one thing publicly but throws the rule book out the window when it comes to addressing internal affairs.

He further says he wrote to leadership in April to express his concerns but a subsequent review only made things even worse.

His resignation follows that of Galway Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh, who announced his resignation from the party in recent days for similar reasons.

In response, Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty linked his resignation to fears he would not be selected to run for Galway West in the next General Election.

However, Councillor Cronnolly is dismissing that claim – and says the issue is far more deep rooted and nothing whatsoever to do with selection conventions.

The newly independent Councillor adds he would not rule out a return to Sinn Fein in future – but believes significant change within the party would be required.