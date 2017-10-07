15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Athenry to march in support of Apple as decision date looms

By GBFM News
October 7, 2017

Time posted: 4:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A march in support of Apple’s Athenry data centre plans will take place in the town tomorrow.

The event comes just four days ahead of a long-awaited court decision on whether the 850 million euro development can go ahead.

Some locals who support the development are concerned that the march is taking place at an inappropriate time given the controversy that has surrounded the project.

A final decision is due to be made on Thursday.

The Athenry march takes place at 11.30am tomorrow and the Liam McCarthy cup will be brought along to the event.

Organiser Paul Keane says the march will be in support of the Apple development – and also to call for urgent changes to the planning system.

