The Keith Finnegan Show

Athenry Innovation Hub to create 360 jobs

By GBFM News
December 11, 2017

Time posted: 10:23 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding is being provided for a new Food Innovation Hub in Athenry which will create 360 jobs within 3 years.

Galway East T.D Seán Canney says Minister for Enterprise, Heather Humphreys, has announced funding for the hub as part of the Regional Development Fund.

BIA Innovator Campus will create 360 jobs within 3 years in more than 40 businesses.

It will be based at Teagasc lands in Athenry and will consist of a 23 thousand square foot facility including a 9 thousand square foot enterprise hub and training facilities.

Work on the building is expected to begin next year once the project has gone through a planning process.

Independent T.D Seán Canney says it’s a good fit for Athenry.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
