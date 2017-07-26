15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Athenry Apple data centre in limbo following latest delay

July 26, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The courts service has confirmed that the Commercial Court case involving plans for a multi-million euro data centre in Athenry won’t be heard this week.

No date has been set for a decision on the 850 million euro development, following a series of delays.

The Athenry for Apple campaign group says it’s disappointed with the latest delay – which follows several trips to the court in Dublin in anticipation of a decision.

The case, which has been taken by local objectors to Apple’s plans to build the facility on a greenfield site, was due to be heard this week.

Last March, judgment was reserved in the case of the Judicial Review of a decision by An Bord Pleanála to allow the 850 million euro data centre be built.

There is concern that the case will be pushed back again until the October sittings.

However, no date has yet been set for the hearing.

 

 

