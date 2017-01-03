15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Asking prices for homes in the city rise by 13 per cent

By GBFM News
January 3, 2017

Time posted: 8:06 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Asking prices for homes in Galway city have risen by 13 per cent over the past year.

That’s according to the latest report from property website, daft.ie.

The average asking price for a home in the city is 252 thousand euro while in the county the average asking price is 169 thousand euro.

This represents more than 10 per cent of an increase in the county since last year.

Nationally, Daft.ie shows that prices rose by an average of eight per cent last year.

However, a separate survey from MyHome.ie in association with Davy, puts the annual rise up only 5.5 per cent year on year.

Meanwhile, house-hunters can apply for the ‘help-to-buy’ scheme online from today.

Designed for first time buyers of new homes, it’ll give 5 per cent back on the price of their property.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
