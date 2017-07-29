15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Saturday Mix

The Saturday Mix

Arts Festival chief confident of another strong impact on the local economy

By GBFM News
July 29, 2017

Time posted: 10:19 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway International Arts Festival chief is confident that the event’s impact on the local economy this year will match if not exceed the 23.5 miillion euro reached last year

Chief Executive John Crumlish told Galway Bay fm news that they also expect to exceed the 200 thousand attendance figure of last year as it has been the biggest festival to date.

As it enters its final two days Mr Crumlish says it was an adventurous programme for the 40th anniversary, and it was well subscribed and received.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Saturday 29th July, 2017 
Second day of disruption to Carraroe water supply
July 29, 2017
Galway GAA backs drink driving campaign this weekend
July 29, 2017
Galway homeowners facing huge hikes in property tax
July 29, 2017
Archbishop of Tuam to lead annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 28, 2017
The Gaza Kids to Ireland are coming back to Galway
July 28, 2017
No Fresh Injury Concerns For Galway Footballers Ahead Of All-Ireland Quarter Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK