Arts Festival chief confident of another strong impact on the local economy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway International Arts Festival chief is confident that the event’s impact on the local economy this year will match if not exceed the 23.5 miillion euro reached last year

Chief Executive John Crumlish told Galway Bay fm news that they also expect to exceed the 200 thousand attendance figure of last year as it has been the biggest festival to date.

As it enters its final two days Mr Crumlish says it was an adventurous programme for the 40th anniversary, and it was well subscribed and received.