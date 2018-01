Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Salthill are warning motorists to take care on the N59 as an articulated truck has gone off the road.

It’s understood the road about 1 kilometre the Oughterard side of Maam Cross is passable but motorists need to approach the area with care as it is causing an obstruction.

No-one was injured and gardaí say it could take some time to clear the vehicle from the road.