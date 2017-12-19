Arrabawn secures permission for new co-op in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Arrabawn Co-op has been given approval to build a new store building Athenry.

The county council has granted planning permission for the new store and weighbridge with parking at Ballydavid South on the Monivea Road.

Arrabawn plans to develop the new Co-op at the Monivea Road in Athenry because it has outgrown its current confined facility at Cross Street/Clarke Street in the town.

The development of the new Co-op building is subject to 22 planning conditions.

One condition stipulates that a Stage 2 Road Safety Audit must be carried out and submitted to the council before work begins.

Also Arrabawn Co-op must pay more than 72 thousand euro to the council as part of the Development Contributions Scheme.

A further 30 thousand euro must be paid to the council in respect of the provision of footpaths and cycleways.