15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

Arrabawn secures permission for new co-op in Athenry

By GBFM News
December 19, 2017

Time posted: 5:06 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Arrabawn Co-op has been given approval to build a new store building Athenry.

The county council has granted planning permission for the new store and weighbridge with parking at Ballydavid South on the Monivea Road.

Arrabawn plans to develop the new Co-op at the Monivea Road in Athenry because it has outgrown its current confined facility at Cross Street/Clarke Street in the town.

The development of the new Co-op building is subject to 22 planning conditions.

One condition stipulates that a Stage 2 Road Safety Audit must be carried out and submitted to the council before work begins.

Also Arrabawn Co-op must pay more than 72 thousand euro to the council as part of the Development Contributions Scheme.

A further 30 thousand euro must be paid to the council in respect of the provision of footpaths and cycleways.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Approval for Galway Bay energy facility to allow for development of world class technologies
December 19, 2017
Approval for Galway Bay energy facility to allow for development of world class technologies
December 19, 2017
Approval granted for major Galway Bay energy test site
December 19, 2017
Self service desks to be installed shortly at county libraries

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 19, 2017
Galway United’s First Division Fixtures Released
December 19, 2017
Galway Hospice receives early Christmas present
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK