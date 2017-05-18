15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Arrabawn refused permission for new Co-op just outside Athenry

By GBFM News
May 18, 2017

Time posted: 3:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a new Co-op store building in Athenry have been turned down.

Arrabawn Co-op applied for planning permission for the new development at Ballydavid south but the proposal was refused by the county council.

Arrabawn was hoping to relocate from its existing premises at Cross Street/Clarke Street in Athenry town as the site has become too confined.

The new development would have involved building a new Co-op store building, storage, a weighbridge and surface parking.

It would also have had an entrance road from the Monivea Road.

The application states that the relocation would facilitate the development of a permitted discount store.

In refusing permission for the new Co-op building, planners state that they’re not satisfied that Arrabawn’s road design proposal complies with Transport Infrastructure Ireland guidance.

