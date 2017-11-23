Arrabawn Dairies are seeking General Operatives with strong mathematical skills and fluent english. Duties to include
using a power pallet truck, load orders onto articulated trailers and deposit orders with high levels of accuracy in a
fast paced, chilled food environment. Applicants must be willing to work shift work and be available to work a
reasonable level of overtime. Submit CV along with covering letter by email to [email protected]
By Damian Burke
November 23, 2017
