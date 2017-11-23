15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Arrabawn Dairies are seeking General Operatives

By Damian Burke
November 23, 2017

Time posted: 3:00 pm

Arrabawn Dairies are seeking General Operatives with strong mathematical skills and fluent english.  Duties to include
using a power pallet truck, load orders onto articulated trailers and deposit orders with high levels of accuracy in a
fast paced, chilled food environment.  Applicants must be willing to work shift work and be available to work a
reasonable level of overtime.  Submit CV along with covering letter by email to [email protected]

Society Travel Ballinasloe are looking to recruit a Travel Consultant
November 23, 2017
November 20, 2017
Lightnet Broadband have a vacancy for Technical Support Level 1
November 20, 2017
A full time Mechanic required for busy service centre in Oranmore