Galway Bay fm newsroom – Diversions remain in place around a street in the heart of the city, which has been closed since around midday due to a garda operation.

St. Brendan’s Avenue, Woodquay has been blocked off by garda vehicles at both ends.

Armed gardaí are focusing on a house at that location.

However, despite the event now being ongoing for 5 hours gardaí say they cannot reveal the nature of the incident for operational reasons.