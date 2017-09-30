Armed gang of three assaults and robs young man and woman in Mervue

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are searching for the armed gang who threatened, assaulted and robbed a man and a woman in the Mervue area last night

The man and woman, who are in their twenties, were taking refuge from the rain at a bus shelter at St James Road at 10.30pm when they were confronted by three men

The gang were armed with knives and managed to get a valuable item from one person and assaulted the second person

The young man and woman, while shook by the ordeal, escaped injury

Gardai are asking for the public’s help to find the three men responsible

They are described as black men in their late teens, and one was tall

The Gardai are asking anyone who was in the area who may have witnessed the incident to contact them

They are also appealing to motorists who were in the St James Road area of Mervue at 10.30 last night and whose cars are fitted with dashcams to check them

The Gardai at Mill Street can be contacted at 091 538000, that’s a Galway number 53 8000