15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Armed gang of three assaults and robs young man and woman in Mervue

By GBFM News
September 30, 2017

Time posted: 1:51 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are searching for the armed gang who threatened, assaulted and robbed a man and a woman in the Mervue area last night

The man and woman, who are in their twenties, were taking refuge from the rain at a bus shelter at St James Road at 10.30pm when they were confronted by three men

The gang were armed with knives and managed to get a valuable item from one person and assaulted the second person

The young man and woman, while shook by the ordeal, escaped injury

Gardai are asking for the public’s help to find the three men responsible

They are described as black men in their late teens, and one was tall

The Gardai are asking anyone who was in the area who may have witnessed the incident to contact them

They are also appealing to motorists who were in the St James Road area of Mervue at 10.30 last night and whose cars are fitted with dashcams to check them

The Gardai at Mill Street can be contacted at 091 538000, that’s a Galway number 53 8000

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Man’s body found washed up on the Aran Island of Inis Meain
September 30, 2017
Man’s body found washed up on the Aran Island of Inis Meain
September 30, 2017
Fresh concerns over future of broadband for rural Galway
September 30, 2017
Transport Minister remains tight lipped on long awaited Galway rail review

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 29, 2017
Scarlets v Connacht Match Tracker
September 29, 2017
Wins For Portumna and Athenry In Ladies Cup Semi-Finals
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK