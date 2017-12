There were big changes at the top table in Galway Camogie on Monday Night when Gerry Hennelly and Claudia Nevin were voted in as the new chairman and secretary, with Dessie O’Brien appointed the new Treasurer.

Ardrahan’s Gerry Hennelly beat outgoing chairman Frank Duane in a vote 45-35, while Claudia Nevin beat outgoing secretary Geraldine McGrath 44-36. Dessie O’Brien was elected uncontested as Sean Geraghty’s term had expired.

The newly elected Chairman spoke to Darren Kelly after his election