Last October, Ardrahan’s Frank Burke confirmed his candidacy for the position of Uachtarán Cumann Luthchleas Gael.

The President of the Association will be formally elected at the GAA Annual Congress on 24th/25th February in Croke Park.

The last Galway man to hold the highest office in the Association was the late Joe McDonagh who served as GAA President from 1997 to 1999.

Frank has been speaking to Sean Walsh about his campaign to become president.