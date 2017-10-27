Archbishop of Tuam says attack on Errislannan church is persecution against all christians

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Catholic Archbishop of Tuam says that the attack on Errislannan Church of Ireland is an act of ‘persecution against all Christians.’

Archbishop Michael Neary says he found the images of destruction from the church near Clifden distressing.

Extensive damage was done to Errislannan church including the bible being thrown through a window, the pulpit being split in two and the organ being smashed beyond repair.

The vandalism of the church – which is used in July and August – was discovered earlier this week.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says this incident highlights the need for rural communities to avail of government funding for CCTV cameras.

According to Minister Cannon funding is available from the Department of Justice for a community-based CCTV network in a three year scheme.

The Catholic Archbishop of Tuam, Michael Neary says the attack in Errislannan is ‘a challenge to freedom of religious expression in Ireland.’

Archbishop Neary says he is offering his prayerful solidarity and support to Church of Ireland Bishop of Tuam, Patrick Rooke and Errislannan Priest in Charge Reverend Stan Evans for their perseverance and bravery.

Clifden Gardai are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Errislannan area during the three and a half week period from October 1st to 25th to contact them at 095 22500.