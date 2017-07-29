Archbishop of Tuam to lead annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands of people from across Ireland will take part in the annual climb of Croagh Patrick tomorrow, which is being led by the Archbishop of Tuam Micheal Neary.

This year’s Reek Sunday homily is being delivered by the Archbishop.

He’ll be joined on the early ascent of Croagh Patrick by Bishop Fintan Monahan – former diocesan secretary for the Tuam Archdiocese at 7am.

Also in attendance this year will be Monsignor Gearóid Dullea, executive secretary of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference and fellow pilgrims.

The annual pilgrimage will officially begin at 6.30 this evening, when Archbishop Neary celebrates mass in St Mary’s Church in Westport.

This year, the Reek Sunday mass format will change.

Mass will be celebrated every hour from 8am, with confessions at the summit from 7.30am to 2pm.

Bishop Fintan Monahan will celebrate Aifreann as Gaelige at 11am tomorrow.

The Croagh Patrick pilgrimage has been undertaken for over 1500 years, and this year there will be a special focus on family in the lead up to the World Meeting of Families next year.