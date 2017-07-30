Archbishop of Tuam delivers Reek Sunday homily on challenges facing religion in modern society

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary has delivered this year’s Reek Sunday homily with a strong emphasis on the challenges facing religion in modern society.

It’s as tens of thousands of pilgrims attempt to climb Croagh Patrick this morning in honour of Saint Patrick.

The seemingly limitless opportunities of our modern consumerist society can dilute moral standards – and many mistakenly believe we must abandon religion in order to embrace the future.

That’s the message that was delivered by Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary during his homily for this year’s Reek Sunday.

He says we live in a changed society where God scarcely has a place – and courage is needed to meet the challenge of finding effective ways to recognise his presence in our world.

The Archbishop offers that Croagh Patrick, the holy mountain, presents an occassion where we can reflect on an alternative set of values and a future in which religion plays a key role in guiding our moral and personal development.

He believes faith plays a vital but often unrecognised role in defining our purpose in life and provides a sense of dignity and worth not determined by what we earn or own.

He also adds that faith, family and community are very closely interrelated – and the neglect of one directly impinges on the other.

Archbishop Neary says the days of passive religion are gone and we must directly face the challenge of bringing the teachings of Christ into every corner of our lives.

Closing his homily, the Archbishop says the lessons learned on Croagh Patrick must be rooted in our everyday routine.

He offers these lessons call for great and unselfish teamwork – when those who falter are offered a helping hand and those who are lost are welcomed back into the group.