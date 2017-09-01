15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Archbishop of Tuam among delegation to meet Taoiseach

By GBFM News
September 1, 2017

Time posted: 8:24 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Archbishop of Tuam, Michael Neary, was among a delegation who met with Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar for a bilateral meeting.

It was the first such meeting to take place under the Church-State structured dialogue process with Leo Varadkar.

The meeting was led by Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, who says it was constructive and the discussion focused on issues which are ‘fundamental to sustaining the common good’.

The church representatives, Taoiseach and Government ministers discussed the World Meeting of Families 2018 and possible visit by the Pope, the 8th Amendment and Northern Ireland.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
All-Ireland Hurling Final Preview – The Captains
Death Notices Friday 1st September, 2017
September 1, 2017
Uncertainty over future of Athenry boutique hotel
September 1, 2017
City council under pressure to tackle housing crisis
August 31, 2017
Man taken to UHG following N17 crash

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 1, 2017
All-Ireland Hurling Final Preview – The Captains
August 31, 2017
Galway Baybes Return Home Following New Round Ireland Race Record
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK