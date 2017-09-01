Archbishop of Tuam among delegation to meet Taoiseach

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Archbishop of Tuam, Michael Neary, was among a delegation who met with Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar for a bilateral meeting.

It was the first such meeting to take place under the Church-State structured dialogue process with Leo Varadkar.

The meeting was led by Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, who says it was constructive and the discussion focused on issues which are ‘fundamental to sustaining the common good’.

The church representatives, Taoiseach and Government ministers discussed the World Meeting of Families 2018 and possible visit by the Pope, the 8th Amendment and Northern Ireland.