Aran Island principals address Oireachtas committee on island education

By GBFM News
December 20, 2017

Time posted: 3:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Principals from schools on the three Aran Islands have addressed an Oireachtas committee on the challenges facing island education.

The committee on Education and Skills has heard contributions from bodies including Education and Training Boards Ireland and the INTO.

The gathering of stakeholders arose as a result of a detailed examination of island education by the committee’s special rapporteur, Galway Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh.

Contributors to the discussion on resources, pupil teacher ratios and subject choice included representatives from schools on all three of the Aran Islands.

They included Priomhoide Brid Ni Donnacha of Coláiste Ghobnait Inis Oirr, Micháel Ó’Cúlain, Priomhoide of Colaiste Naomh Einne, Inis Mor, and Mairead Ni Fhatharta of Coláiste Naomh Eoin, Inis Meain.

Tuam native Pat Gilmore, who’s the former Principal of Dunmore Community School, addressed the meeting on behalf of Education and Training Boards Ireland.

