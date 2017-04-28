Approval for retail development in Deerpark Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for a new used car sales development in Oranmore.

The development is led by Oranmore Motor Park Ltd and will be based at Deerpark Industrial Estate.

It will also involve an access road and footpath off the existing Deerpark Industrial Estate road which will serve four independent used car lots.

There will also be a single storey showroom building for each lot.

County planners have attached 11 conditions.

These include a stipulation that the developer pays over 141 thousand euro to the planning authority towards the cost of facilities.