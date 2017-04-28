15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

speed-1249610_960_720

Approval for retail development in Deerpark Oranmore

By GBFM News
April 28, 2017

Time posted: 4:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for a new used car sales development in Oranmore.

The development is led by Oranmore Motor Park Ltd and will be based at Deerpark Industrial Estate.

It will also involve an access road and footpath off the existing Deerpark Industrial Estate road which will serve four independent used car lots.

There will also be a single storey showroom building for each lot.

County planners have attached 11 conditions.

These include a stipulation that the developer pays over 141 thousand euro to the planning authority towards the cost of facilities.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Ashford Castle and the Lodge at Ashford Castle are currently recruiting staff
connemara-110585_960_720
April 28, 2017
New tourism office for West Connemara
news-build-plan-plans-planning-construction
April 28, 2017
Developer seeks more time to build major residential development in Athenry
nuig-news - Copy
April 28, 2017
Minister announces new NUI Galway programme to strengthen second level Irish teaching

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
EINDE ONE
April 26, 2017
Galway’s Coláiste Éinde crowned SUBWAY All Ireland Schools Under 14 A Girls Cup champions
Galway-GAA
April 26, 2017
Galway Hurling Fixtures For Next Two Weeks including Championship Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK