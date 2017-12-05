Approval for refurbished Jehovah’s Witnesses facility in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation in Tuam is set to refurbish its premises at Weir Road, Killaloonty.

The group has been granted planning permission to renovate the existing building including the change of use of the adjoining caretaker’s apartment.

The development will include new facilities including a bigger auditorium and a multi-purpose room.

County planners have granted permission to the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Tuam with 4 conditions attached.

One condition stipulates that a proposed pedestrian entrance is not allowed because the continuity of the footpath is not available on the public road.