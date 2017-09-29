Approval for new pastoral centre in Bushypark despite objections

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bushypark, just outside the city, is to get a new pastoral centre despite objections from local parishioners.

St. James Parish Council has been granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanála for the new centre and effluent treatment plant in Ballagh.

Bushy Park Parishioners Group appealed the decision of the local authority to grant permission for a new pastoral centre over certain concerns.

They argued that the centre would have a negative impact on the setting of the church and graveyard.

They also raised concerns about the loss of mature trees and the relocation of the grotto.

However, despite these objections, the higher planning authority has granted approval for the pastoral centre.

The board has ruled that the centre would not adversely affect the setting of the protected structures on site.

The development can go ahead subject to 12 planning conditions.

One condition stipulates that stone to be used in the front boundary wall must match existing stone.

Also, any trees which die, become seriously injured or are removed within 5 years of the centre being complete, must be replaced within the next planting season.

A tree survey of the site in Bushypark must also be carried out.