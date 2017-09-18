Approval for new classroom block at Claregalway National School

Pic courtesy Google maps

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Claregalway National School has been given approval to expand.

The county council has granted planning permission for a new single-storey 6 classroom standalone block.

The new school block for Claregalway National School will incorporate special education rooms to the northern end of the existing school property at Lakeview.

In granting planning permission for the new block, county planners have imposed 6 conditions.

One such condition stipulates that all surface water generated by the development must be disposed of within the site.

Meanwhile, a separate application is being assessed by county planners for a new two-storey extension to Coláiste Baile Chláir and a new Educate Together National School on the same campus.