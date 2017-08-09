15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Approval for new Brothers of Charity development in Claregalway

By GBFM News
August 9, 2017

Time posted: 12:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has approved plans for new residential units and a community house for the Brothers of Charity in Claregalway.

Oisin Kenny, c/o Tobin Consulting Engineers has been granted permission for the development of Cahergowan.

The development at Cahergowan involves the construction of four residential units and a residential community house for the Brothers of Charity.

It also includes a day care facility and parking.

The permission has been granted with 16 conditions attached.

One stipulated that the parking, access road and soakpit must be completed before the units are occupied.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday August 9th 2017
August 9, 2017
Childrens’ burial ground out of bounds in redevelopment of Tuam’s Old Grove Hospital
August 9, 2017
Go ahead for boutique cinema in city
August 9, 2017
Council defers decision on major redevelopment of Craughwell halting site

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 9, 2017
Claire Molloy and her Irish International sporting siblings
August 8, 2017
Details confirmed for 2017 International Rules Series
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK