Approval for new Brothers of Charity development in Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has approved plans for new residential units and a community house for the Brothers of Charity in Claregalway.

Oisin Kenny, c/o Tobin Consulting Engineers has been granted permission for the development of Cahergowan.

The development at Cahergowan involves the construction of four residential units and a residential community house for the Brothers of Charity.

It also includes a day care facility and parking.

The permission has been granted with 16 conditions attached.

One stipulated that the parking, access road and soakpit must be completed before the units are occupied.