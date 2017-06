Galway Bay fm newsroom – Oranmore is to get a new alternative healthcare clinic.

Agent Jim O’ Sullivan has been granted planning permission to change office space at Maree Road into an osteopathic healthcare clinic.

The new clinic at unit 3 in Bluebell Woods Oranmore has been given approval subject to 4 planning conditions.

Permission had been sought for mobile signage at the entrance to the estate but planning has not been granted for that signage.