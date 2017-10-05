Approval for multi-million euro development in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council has granted approval for a multi-million euro mixed-use development on the west side of the city.

Ardstone Homes has been granted planning permission for the development of houses, apartments and retail units at the junction of the Western Distributor Road in Knocknacarra.

The development will involve the demolition of an agricultural shed at the site west of Ballymoneen Road.

In its place, Ardstone applied to build 91 residential units, made up of semi-detached and terraced houses, apartments and townhouses.

The townhouses will be built over ground floor commercial units.

There will also be a 3-storey commercial block and a childcare facility, with communal and private open space and car parking.

Planners have granted permission with 37 planning conditions attached.

A revised site layout plan must be submitted to the local authority providing 11 bicycle stands, each accommodating 5 spaces.

The exercise equipment which had been planned for a ‘homezone’ area of the development must be changed to more appropriate street furniture.

Also the developer must pay over 900 thousand euro to the city council towards the provision of public services in the area.