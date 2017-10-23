15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Social Network

The Social Network

Approval for increased tonnage sought at Oranmore waste facility

By GBFM News
October 23, 2017

Time posted: 4:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom: The operators of a waste facility in Oranmore are hoping to increase the tonnage allowance at the facility.

Walsh Waste Limited has applied for planning permission for alterations and additions to the existing Materials Recovery Facility at Deerpark.

It would allow for the acceptance of increased tonnage of waste from the previous limit of 22 thousand to 50 thousand tonnes per year.

The development will include the construction of four liquid waste, bunded storage tanks and an on-site liquid waste treatment plant.

A decision is due from the county council next month.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
GUI selections announced
Call for emergency road works in Connemara
October 23, 2017
Call for emergency road works in Connemara
October 23, 2017
Health Minister urged to re-instate Ballinasloe children’s dental service
October 23, 2017
Galway marts to observe one minute silence for farm accident victims

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 23, 2017
GUI selections announced
October 23, 2017
Galway Athletics Report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK