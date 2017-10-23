Approval for increased tonnage sought at Oranmore waste facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom: The operators of a waste facility in Oranmore are hoping to increase the tonnage allowance at the facility.

Walsh Waste Limited has applied for planning permission for alterations and additions to the existing Materials Recovery Facility at Deerpark.

It would allow for the acceptance of increased tonnage of waste from the previous limit of 22 thousand to 50 thousand tonnes per year.

The development will include the construction of four liquid waste, bunded storage tanks and an on-site liquid waste treatment plant.

A decision is due from the county council next month.