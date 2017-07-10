15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Approval for controversial Vodafone mast in Ballyglunin

By GBFM News
July 10, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A telecommunications structure at Annagh Hill, Ballyglunin has been granted planning permission despite objections from many locals.

Shared Access Limited has been granted approval for a 30 metre multi-user free-standing structure with associated cabinets and fencing.

The equipment will form part of Vodafone’s 3G and 4G network in the area.

Locals in Annagh Hill, including the national school, had lodged objections to the telecommunication structure and erected signs and posters in the area declaring that they’re against the mast.

They were concerned about the visual impact of the mast on the local environs.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland also lodged a submission to the plans with concerns about the impact of the equipment on the national road network.

Despite the objections, county planners have granted permission for the development subject to 9 planning conditions.

One conditions stipulates that independent monitoring of radiation levels from the mast must be carried out and maintained periodically.

