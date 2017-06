Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approval has been given for retention planning permission for the parochial house on revised site boundaries in Ballinderreen.

Fr. David Cribbin has been granted the retention permission for the parochial house and also to continue using the existing St. Colman’s Church meeting room as a funeral parlour.

County planners have attached 8 conditions on the grant of permission, including that car parking must be on site and not on the public road.