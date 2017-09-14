Apple threatens to abandon Athenry data centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are fears that Apple could pull out of building its data centre in Athenry due to planning delays.

The plans for the 850-million euro campus were originally revealed in February 2015 but have faced opposition since.

According to Bloomberg, Apple executives have told the government that they’re prepared to pull out of the proposed Athenry project if planning delays continue.

Last October the High court granted two objectors – Sínead Fitzpatrick and Allan Daly – a judicial review of the planning decision.

The hearing has been repeatedly pushed back and is next scheduled to be heard on October 12th.

The Athenry data centre was announced around the same time as a similar project in Denmark.

However the centre in Denmark is now nearly finished and Apple plans to build another there.