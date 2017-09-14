15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Molly in the Morning

Apple threatens to abandon Athenry data centre

By GBFM News
September 14, 2017

Time posted: 8:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are fears that Apple could pull out of building its data centre in Athenry due to planning delays.

The plans for the 850-million euro campus were originally revealed in February 2015 but have faced opposition since.

According to Bloomberg, Apple executives have told the government that they’re prepared to pull out of the proposed Athenry project if planning delays continue.

Last October the High court granted two objectors – Sínead Fitzpatrick and Allan Daly – a judicial review of the planning decision.

The hearing has been repeatedly pushed back and is next scheduled to be heard on October 12th.

The Athenry data centre was announced around the same time as a similar project in Denmark.

However the centre in Denmark is now nearly finished and Apple plans to build another there.

 

 

 

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Fear that property tax in county could double if city boundaries expanded
September 13, 2017
Fear that property tax in county could double if city boundaries expanded
September 13, 2017
Community forum in Gort on Wild Atlantic Way Loop
September 13, 2017
Galway schools to participate in St. Vincent De Paul volunteer programme tomorrow

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 13, 2017
Galway GAA Fixtures
September 13, 2017
FIRST WILD ATLANTIC WAY CYCLE SPORTIF GETS UNDERWAY IN CORK
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK