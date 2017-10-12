Apple decision hearing due to get underway in next few minutes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two years after Apple was granted planning permission for a new base in Athenry it’ll find out today if it can go ahead with the building.

The commercial court decision hearing is due to start in the next few minutes (11.15).

The tech giant wants a data centre in Athenry, but environmental activists have objected to the choice of site.

The judge in the Commercial Court will make a final decision this morning.

Business groups say the delay is damaging Ireland’s international reputation.