The Number One Show

Apple campaigners celebrate at commercial court and in Athenry town

By GBFM News
October 12, 2017

Time posted: 2:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Apple campaigners have been celebrating at the commercial court in Dublin and in Athenry town and surrounds.

The proposed € 850m data centre in Athenry has got the legal go-ahead.

Work was due to get underway this year but the project was delayed due to a legal challenge to its planning permission.

At 11.25 this morning the Commercial Court refused applications to overturn a decision to grant planning permission to Apple to build the data centre in Athenry.

A number of local residents challenged An Bord Pleanála’s decision amid concerns it hadn’t carried out the necessary environmental assessment although the majority of Athenry residents are in favour the development and say it will secure the town’s future.

Mr. Justice Paul McDermott ruled against them this morning however, and they’ll now have to decide whether they want to appeal.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
