Apple Athenry objectors seek permission to take case to Supreme Court

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two objectors to Apple’s planned 850 million euro data centre in Athenry are seeking permission to take their appeal to the Supreme Court.

In early November, the local objectors were refused permission to take their case to the Court of Appeal.

Allen Daly and Sinead Fitzpatrick wanted to appeal the Commercial Court’s decision to uphold the granting of planning permission by An Bord Pleanála.

They claimed the planning board failed to take account of the potential environmental impact of the project as a whole.

But Justice Paul McDermott didn’t feel they raised any issues of “exceptional public importance” to warrant an appeal.

They are now seeking permission to take an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised that the Athenry development has been pushed down the tech giant’s priority list as a result of the hold-ups.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says the application for leave to appeal in the Supreme Court will now be assessed.