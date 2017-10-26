Apple appeal application decision due next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision on whether to allow two objectors appeal a decision to allow Apple build an € 850m data centre in Athenry, will be made next Wednesday.

The Commercial Court ruled against local residents Sinead Fitzpatrick and Allan Daly earlier this month – thereby paving the way for work to begin.

But they went back to the courts this week to seek permission to appeal that decision.

They claim An Bord Pleanála approved the development without carrying out an environmental impact assessment for its so-called ‘masterplan’.

They claim the judgement raises points of “exceptional public interest” that must be explored in the public interest.

Counsel for the planning board disagrees and claims they’re just trying to rehash the case because they’re unwilling to accept the decision.